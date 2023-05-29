The Rings Of Power Season 2 Reportedly Films Day Battles (& Why That's Bad News For Orcs)

Middle-earth is full of fighting. At various times across J. R. R. Tolkien's Legendarium, Angelic spirits engage in heavenly warfare, Dwarves attack Elves, Ents fight Dwarves, Elves war against Men, and Elves and Men even fight among themselves. If there's one consistent refrain across all of the military engagements of Middle-earth, though, it's that everyone fights the Orcs.

Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has already had plenty of Orcish mischief in Season 1. At this point in Middle-earth history, the Orcs have been severely depopulated and are rebuilding their strength. They're on the rise again, and as Season 1 progresses, they make a bid for a new homeland in the form of the newly minted hellscape that is Mordor.

But the Orcs aren't going to stop there. Not by a long shot. According to a new leak from fan site Fellowship of Fans, they're going to be busy fighting again in Season 2 of the show. The scoop, which consists of three parts, starts by explaining that several key actors on the show have been spotted on battle sets as they film Season 2. It also claims the Elvish High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) will ride right up to a group of Orcs during a battle and speak to them. The final part clarifies that: "For the first week and a half of recording at Shottesbrooke park, many of the battle scenes were filmed during the day not at night." It's a seemingly minor detail that could have huge ramifications for the Orcs themselves.