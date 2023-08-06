LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Bridges A Link Between Lore With Its Doors Of Durin

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wrapped up in October 2022. Midway through 2023, the buzz around Season 2 is starting to heat up. While it doesn't have a release date as of this writing, Season 2 did manage to wrap its principal photography without delays from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

As the next installment of Amazon's Middle-earth adaptation approaches, fan site Fellowship of Fans has added fuel to the fires of anticipation by reporting a rumor that Kevin Eldon will play the Dwarf Narvi in Season 2. The exclusive scoop specifically reads, "NARVI the dwarf and friend of Celebrimbor will be played by Kevin Eldon in 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER' Season 2." The site also claims, in relation to the casting report, that "We will see the creation of the Doors of Durin during 'The Rings of Power' Season 2!"

Narvi is a canon character that plays a quiet yet crucial role in J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings. He's a Dwarven craftsman of the kingdom of Khazad-dûm who builds a close friendship with the Elven leader of Eregion, Celebrimbor. Together they build the famous Doors of Durin, the glowing blue entrance that the Fellowship of the Ring uses to enter Moria thousands of years later during "The Lord of the Rings."

Celebrimbor was played by Charles Edwards in Season 1 of "Rings of Power." However, despite the Elf's close affiliation with Dwarves in the source material, Edwards' character never entered Khazad-dûm, and his future bestie Narvi didn't even make an appearance. If the new rumor is true, it seems the two will finally connect in Season 2 and even forge their famous collaborative masterpiece to boot.