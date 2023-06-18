The Rings Of Power Season 2 Leak Suggests A Lot Of Violence (Including A Berserker Orc)

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Rings of Power" Season 1 was a family-friendly affair ... for the most part. Despite the speculation beforehand that the show would take a "Game of Thrones"-type turn toward adult content, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay took a clean approach to their storytelling. They respected J.R.R. Tolkien's signature ethically sound high fantasy appeal. There isn't any swearing or sex in the first season (as is the case with the bulk of Tolkien's own writing, too).

If there's one thing that is rampant throughout Middle-earth, though, it's the fighting. War and violence are trademark features of most Middle-earth stories. Whether it's Gollum biting off Frodo's finger at the Cracks of Doom or hordes of Orcs being mown down by the Riders of Rohan, one way or another, every Tolkien tale is laced with blood, guts, and gore.

Season 1 of "The Rings of Power" raised the bar in this area, too, cinematically speaking. While Peter Jackson's pair of Middle-earth trilogies are filled with fighting, they aren't particularly gruesome. In comparison, "Rings of Power" featured multiple battle sequences and blood-soaked scenes, all of which upped the ante. The visual of an eyeless Orc giant dripping bloody ocular sludge on Arondir was particularly unappealing.

There's no doubt that there was a higher degree of on-screen violence in Season 1 than Middle-earth audiences are used to — and a new rumor implies that we're going to get more of the same in Season 2, as well. Fan site Fellowship of Fans has reported a scoop in which it claims there will be multiple warlike face-offs in the next season of the show. Two segments of the four-part scoop outlined battle set pieces and even a "Berserker Orc" that stands over 6 and a half feet tall.