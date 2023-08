Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Dumb Things Everyone Ignores In Blue Beetle

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

Just like its titular character, "Blue Beetle" is an underdog of a movie put in an impossible situation that nevertheless held its own in the first weekend of its release. That is, if you can call a $25 million haul holding its own. Technically, Warner Bros. bested itself with its latest comic book adaptation. "Blue Beetle" unseated "Barbie" from the cinematic throne it held onto for a month, but it's possible the film won't even recoup its estimated $104 million budget.

Sandwiched between the much-hyped but ultimately disappointing "The Flash" and the long-delayed sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and with the DCEU limping to its confused conclusion as the James Gunn era begins, this late-to-the-game origin story feels like it never had a chance. That's a shame, because it's one of the best reviewed movies in the franchise and it has a lot of good things going for it.

Anchored by a winning performance by Xolo Maridueña of "Cobra Kai" fame and with an enthusiastic ensemble cast, "Blue Beetle" is a fun and stylish romp that manages to make audiences care about its brand new characters. There's a lot going on in Palmera City, at Kord Industries, and at the home of the Reyes family, but most of the plot points and character choices make sense. Jaime's post-graduation economic anxiety and the creeping threat of gentrification are well-handled, but not everything about "Blue Beetle" checks out. These are the moments that feel a little buggy.