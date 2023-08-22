Dumb Things Everyone Ignores In Blue Beetle

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

Just like its titular character, "Blue Beetle" is an underdog of a movie put in an impossible situation that nevertheless held its own in the first weekend of its release. That is, if you can call a $25 million haul holding its own. Technically, Warner Bros. bested itself with its latest comic book adaptation. "Blue Beetle" unseated "Barbie" from the cinematic throne it held onto for a month, but it's possible the film won't even recoup its estimated $104 million budget.

Sandwiched between the much-hyped but ultimately disappointing "The Flash" and the long-delayed sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and with the DCEU limping to its confused conclusion as the James Gunn era begins, this late-to-the-game origin story feels like it never had a chance. That's a shame, because it's one of the best reviewed movies in the franchise and it has a lot of good things going for it.

Anchored by a winning performance by Xolo Maridueña of "Cobra Kai" fame and with an enthusiastic ensemble cast, "Blue Beetle" is a fun and stylish romp that manages to make audiences care about its brand new characters. There's a lot going on in Palmera City, at Kord Industries, and at the home of the Reyes family, but most of the plot points and character choices make sense. Jaime's post-graduation economic anxiety and the creeping threat of gentrification are well-handled, but not everything about "Blue Beetle" checks out. These are the moments that feel a little buggy.