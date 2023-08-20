Blue Beetle's Mid-Movie Reveal Actually Highlights A Big Problem With Its Story

"Blue Beetle" seems to do a good job of only lightly linking to the comic book world it's a part of, but could just as easily not be. Unlike the most recent chapters coming out of the world that we're soon to see the end of, the links between the new film starring Xolo Maridueña don't lay on too thick that other champions are saving and protecting their turf elsewhere and instead keeps all eyes on hero-in-the-making, Jaime Reyes. This guy is handling his own problems and does a pretty good job of it, thanks to alien AI, Khaji-Da (voiced by Becky B), and his family.

That being said, there's one part of the "Blue Beetle" big screen debut that, while tapping into the legacy of the titular hero is a part of, actually ends up opening a somewhat unnecessary plot hole. It arrives around the halfway mark of the film, and had it been handled with a bit more care, it could've sent the film in a more logical and more thoughtful direction than it ended up going in. It all involves the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, whose whole identity was built off the scarab that has now turned Jaime into looking exactly like him. Weird, right?