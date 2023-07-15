What Is Blue Beetle's Suit: Its Powers & Weaknesses Explained

While there has been plenty of buzz about the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," the first movie to properly launch in the newly rebooted DCU is "Blue Beetle." Set to be released on August 18, 2023, the latest DC tentpole may follow a comic book hero who is much lesser known than mainstays like Batman and Superman, but that gives it a lot more leeway in terms of how it wants to approach the character as well.

Though there have been three DC characters who have used the moniker, it's the latest one in the comic book continuity who is making the jump to the big screen. Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a recent college graduate who returns to his hometown of Palmera City, where he is chosen as the new host for a symbiotic alien suit called the Blue Beetle.

While his origin might already sound relatively similar to that of fellow DC superhero Green Lantern, the similarities become even more apparent when you consider that the Blue Beetle scarab draws from Jaime's imagination to make its many contraptions and weapons, similar to how the Power Rings function in the Green Lantern Corps. Still, that's not the only connection to Green Lantern that Blue Beetle has.