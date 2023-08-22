Why Indiana Jones 5 & Mission Impossible 7 Could Lose Millions At The Box Office

Once considered to be surefire hits at the box office, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" could potentially lose millions at the box office.

Audiences are eager to return to cinemas, as signalled by the steady growth the box office has had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to 2020, which saw theatres shutter their doors, the 2023 box office is up by over 250% year to date. With a domestic total north of $6.4 million as of mid-August, the box office is consistently swinging upwards and has already outpaced 2022's haul of $5.1 billion, per BoxOfficeMojo. While cinema owners must be gleaming with joy to see auditoriums packed, studio execs are likely scratching their heads as to why certain projects are bringing in less hauls than expected.

This year's summer box office has shaped up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory, thanks in part to the several disastrous and underwhelming runs certain films have had. While "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have dominated the cultural conversation, operating as twin flames who propped up one another up at the domestic and international box office, the biggest surprise this year is how "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" could possibly emerge as bombs for their respective studios.

Despite being key additions to beloved, critically-acclaimed, and billion-dollar grossing franchises, "Dial of Destiny" and "Dead Reckoning Part One" haven't made much of an impression at the box office, thanks in part to their bloated budgets, which make them some of the most expensive films of all time. While COVID-19 certainly impacted the productions of both projects, it's hard to deny how the cinematic landscape has changed since each respective sequel released their predecessor.