How Old Is Indiana Jones In The Dial Of Destiny & Why Is It So Important This Time?

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is no spring chicken in "Dial of Destiny," but he proves you're never too old to fight Nazis in the franchise's fifth installment. Ford himself is 80 years old as of the release of the latest Indy movie, but it begs the question as to how old his character is supposed to be. He's a bit younger than Ford in real life, as he's supposed to be 70 in the flick, which takes place in 1969. However, the movie opens with a flashback sequence with a de-aged Ford set in 1944, which would make the character 45 in those scenes.

This is confirmed through the "Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" television series, which established Indy was born on July 1, 1899. Being 70 in "Dial of Destiny" allows the film to ruminate on Indiana Jones' legacy. The character would've been in his 30s for the original trilogy, and not only is he still having to save the world from evil, but he's doing it as a man filled with regret over aspects of his past. Many critics' reviews have noted how the film deals with Indy coming to terms with an aging body and regretting some life choices.

In a way, "Dial of Destiny" could be viewed as "The Dark Knight Returns" for Indiana Jones, as he comes to terms with a world that's seemingly outgrown him. His age is significant to this particular story, and even though Ford can't get any younger, there are ways for potential future installments to work around his age.