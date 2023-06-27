How Old Is Indiana Jones In The Dial Of Destiny & Why Is It So Important This Time?
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is no spring chicken in "Dial of Destiny," but he proves you're never too old to fight Nazis in the franchise's fifth installment. Ford himself is 80 years old as of the release of the latest Indy movie, but it begs the question as to how old his character is supposed to be. He's a bit younger than Ford in real life, as he's supposed to be 70 in the flick, which takes place in 1969. However, the movie opens with a flashback sequence with a de-aged Ford set in 1944, which would make the character 45 in those scenes.
This is confirmed through the "Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" television series, which established Indy was born on July 1, 1899. Being 70 in "Dial of Destiny" allows the film to ruminate on Indiana Jones' legacy. The character would've been in his 30s for the original trilogy, and not only is he still having to save the world from evil, but he's doing it as a man filled with regret over aspects of his past. Many critics' reviews have noted how the film deals with Indy coming to terms with an aging body and regretting some life choices.
In a way, "Dial of Destiny" could be viewed as "The Dark Knight Returns" for Indiana Jones, as he comes to terms with a world that's seemingly outgrown him. His age is significant to this particular story, and even though Ford can't get any younger, there are ways for potential future installments to work around his age.
Between time travel and de-aging technology, Indiana Jones may have a future yet
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" deals directly with getting older but not necessarily wiser. As such, it makes sense for the central device to deal with time travel and the potential to right some of the wrongs of the past. Producer Frank Marshall confirmed as much, telling SFX, "The question is, if you can control time, like in Back to the Future, would you change things? And what would that mean? That's a big question for everybody, and certainly is in the movie." With time travel now being established in "Indiana Jones" canon, it wouldn't be out of the question for a sequel or spin-off to utilize it to bring characters to another year, possibly even one with Indy as a younger man.
Even if another installment in the franchise focuses on a different character, like Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) or Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), they could always use time travel to visit a younger version of their mentor. That could be possible while Harrison Ford is still around. "Dial of Destiny" opens with a sequence set in 1944 with a de-aged Ford playing a younger Indy. Another movie could utilize that same technology, which will likely be even better in a few years so that audiences can see Indy yet again.
Many viewers have grown up with Indy. He was fairly young in the original trilogy, in his 50s in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," and 70 in "Dial of Destiny." He's grown a lot while still recognizable as that raucous adventurer who rode a life raft out of a plane. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" rides into theaters on June 30.