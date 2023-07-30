Mission: Impossible 7's Record Box Office Dip The Steepest In Series History

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is not having a good time at the box office.

In 2022, the media and adoring public rallied behind Tom Cruise as the savior of the theatrical experience. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced cinemas to shutter, several studios and creatives sent their films straight to streaming, leaving cinemas high and dry. But not Cruise, who was adamant to release "Top Gun: Maverick," his long-gestating sequel to the '80s classic "Top Gun" in cinemas. After refusing to send "Maverick" to streaming, the film went on to gross over $1.4 billion in 2022. For Cruise, it emerged as his biggest grosser to date. It became a cultural phenomenon, especially stateside, where it raked in north of $700 million. The entire industry rallied behind the film, and audiences awarded the Joseph Kosinski-directed picture repeat viewings and soon, the film became a Best Picture nominee.

Without "Maverick" compelling viewers to return to cinemas, it's hard to imagine such a healthy box office where the likes of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" can succeed. But maybe we all gave Cruise too much credit or, perhaps, we overestimated his goodwill. The action junkie was on track to deliver a double whammy this year with "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Seeing as "Maverick" grossed over $1 billion globally, it was fair to suggest that "Dead Reckoning Part One" would at least do half that film's business. Its predecessor, 2018's "Fallout" even managed to squeeze a cume north of $785 million. But as it stands, "Dead Reckoning Part One" will likely struggle to cross $550 million worldwide.

During its second weekend at the box office, "Dead Reckoning Part One" suffered a 65% drop — a franchise worst. And in its third weekend, it lost over 1,000 theatres stateside. Why is this happening to Hollywood's last movie star?