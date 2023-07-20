Everything Sound Of Freedom Gets Wrong About The True Story

This article contains discussions of child abuse.

For anyone not familiar with Tim Ballard and his nonprofit organization Operation Underground Railroad, "Sound of Freedom" might seem to have come from nowhere. The buzz around the film has primarily been about its surprising box office performance — on a budget of around $15 million, "Sound of Freedom" outperformed many big-budget films — and its star's shocking claims. Jim Caviezel, who portrays Ballard in the movie, has notably attended QAnon events and repeatedly made outrageous claims that traffickers harvest children's blood for a special chemical that keeps them young.

Aside from its connection to Caviezel, the movie doesn't have anything to do with QAnon or other conspiracy theories. Instead, it's based on Ballard's real life and tells the story of how he left his job at the Department of Homeland Security to form OUR, which works to save victims of child trafficking. Ballard spent years working with and promoting OUR, though in the lead-up to the film, he left his position at the organization.

If "Sound of Freedom" is supposed to be a true story, then it's one of the least accurate biopics ever made. The movie is really more of an action thriller, and as such it frequently bends the truth and often outright invents plot beats and characters. Separating fact from fiction is never easy, but we've done the deep dive for you. Here's everything "Sound of Freedom" gets wrong about the true story.