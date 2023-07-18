Sound Of Freedom: The Story Of Tim Ballard, The Film's Real-Life Inspiration

"Sound of Freedom" is one of 2023's most unexpected success stories. As of this writing, the independent action-thriller has grossed over $85 million at the box office and brought Jim Caviezel back into the Hollywood spotlight. In the movie, "The Passion of the Christ" star plays Tim Ballard, a former government agent who goes rogue to take down a child trafficking ring. Furthermore, Caviezel's character draws inspiration from a real-life figure who's dedicated his career to this line of work.

Tim Ballard is a former undercover operative for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After leaving the government agency, he founded Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization that's dedicated to fighting real-life human trafficking rings all around the world.

Of course, Ballard's work has also made him a source of controversy. He's outspoken about his politics and he's been linked to conspiracy theories pertaining to the exploitation of children. As such, "Sound of Freedom" has attracted its fair share of critics, with Rolling Stone describing it as a "QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking [that's] designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer." With that in mind, let's take a look at the man who inspired the creation of the film.