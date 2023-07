Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Easter Eggs And Small Details You Missed In Haunted Mansion

Contains spoilers for "Haunted Mansion"

Though it's been largely overshadowed by the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, Disney's "Haunted Mansion" isn't a movie to sleep on. A fun, playful throwback to the days when family films didn't need to be part of massive franchises, director Justin Simien's kid-friendly spookfest is a theme park ride in all the right ways — including a bunch of Easter eggs and small details for Disneyland fans to keep their eyes peeled for.

Starring a top-of-his-game LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, a former scientist who becomes a disillusioned paranormal investigator, the film features an ensemble cast of talented stars. Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis all bring their goofy, spooky A-game, alongside young newcomer Chase W. Dillon. Together, they play a hodgepodge assembly of ghost-adjacent characters, all gathered in the eponymous haunted mansion on a mission to break its strange curse.

If you're a fan of the original Disneyland ride, or the one found at Disney World in Orlando, "Haunted Mansion" becomes a kind of scavenger hunt. From familiar ghosts and spooky portraits to stray lines of dialogue, the film makes constant, subtle references to its source material, as well as a number of other things. Here are some Easter eggs and small details you may have missed in Disney's "Haunted Mansion."