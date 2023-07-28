Easter Eggs And Small Details You Missed In Haunted Mansion

Contains spoilers for "Haunted Mansion"

Though it's been largely overshadowed by the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, Disney's "Haunted Mansion" isn't a movie to sleep on. A fun, playful throwback to the days when family films didn't need to be part of massive franchises, director Justin Simien's kid-friendly spookfest is a theme park ride in all the right ways — including a bunch of Easter eggs and small details for Disneyland fans to keep their eyes peeled for.

Starring a top-of-his-game LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, a former scientist who becomes a disillusioned paranormal investigator, the film features an ensemble cast of talented stars. Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis all bring their goofy, spooky A-game, alongside young newcomer Chase W. Dillon. Together, they play a hodgepodge assembly of ghost-adjacent characters, all gathered in the eponymous haunted mansion on a mission to break its strange curse.

If you're a fan of the original Disneyland ride, or the one found at Disney World in Orlando, "Haunted Mansion" becomes a kind of scavenger hunt. From familiar ghosts and spooky portraits to stray lines of dialogue, the film makes constant, subtle references to its source material, as well as a number of other things. Here are some Easter eggs and small details you may have missed in Disney's "Haunted Mansion."