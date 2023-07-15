The Haunted Mansion Director Has A Favorite Ghost (And It's Vital To The Film)
Continuing its trend of reboots, retreads, and revivals, Disney is revving up for the release of "The Haunted Mansion." Based on the theme park attraction of the same name, the film isn't connected to the beloved Eddie Murphy-led 2003 movie so many have come to love. Rather, this adaptation brings with it a whole new cast of characters in addition to some ghouls familiar to those educated on the history of the Haunted Mansion ride. Unsurprisingly, director Justin Simien is well-versed in his Haunted Mansion ghosts — so much so that he even has a favorite.
Speaking to Fandango, Simien shared that the Mariner is his top Haunted Mansion ghost. "I don't know why. There's something about that painting, there's something about being lost at sea that just kind of speaks to me," he shared. The director goes on to explain that the story of the Mariner, who died at sea and became a ghost, isn't too dissimilar from that of "The Haunted Mansion" lead Ben (LaKeith Stanfield). As a paranormal investigator, he feels lost and has no choice but to brave a strange new world, not unlike a certain seafarer did before his untimely demise.
In a symbolic way, the Mariner and his backstory were vital to "The Haunted Mansion" and Simien's creative process. Although, there were some echoes from the past that the director was adamant about avoiding at all costs.
Simien embraced the ghostly Mariner, avoiding the comedic call of the original Haunted Mansion movie
Comparing the two, the 2003 and 2023 versions of "The Haunted Mansion" are polar opposites. The first is a horror comedy that puts Eddie Murphy and his comedic genius at the center, while the latest version leans more into the horror and drama presented on the Disney dark ride. That's not to say that the original is bad or should be thrown away in favor of the newest one. It's still a fun family-oriented watch after all. However, for Justin Simien, he didn't have much desire to look back on the 2003 adaptation while making his movie.
"They had this beautiful book of all the production design, and I spent a lot of time walking through what their intentions were. I think a lot of that was interesting, but I also didn't want to repeat any of it," the director explained during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. In his mind, it was important to honor the previous attempt and embrace what it ultimately does right while providing moviegoers with a fresh take on the story. Thus, he went for his Mariner-inspired tale rather than a total retry of the film that came before.
The creaky, foreboding doors of "The Haunted Mansion" open on July 28.