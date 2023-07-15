The Haunted Mansion Director Has A Favorite Ghost (And It's Vital To The Film)

Continuing its trend of reboots, retreads, and revivals, Disney is revving up for the release of "The Haunted Mansion." Based on the theme park attraction of the same name, the film isn't connected to the beloved Eddie Murphy-led 2003 movie so many have come to love. Rather, this adaptation brings with it a whole new cast of characters in addition to some ghouls familiar to those educated on the history of the Haunted Mansion ride. Unsurprisingly, director Justin Simien is well-versed in his Haunted Mansion ghosts — so much so that he even has a favorite.

Speaking to Fandango, Simien shared that the Mariner is his top Haunted Mansion ghost. "I don't know why. There's something about that painting, there's something about being lost at sea that just kind of speaks to me," he shared. The director goes on to explain that the story of the Mariner, who died at sea and became a ghost, isn't too dissimilar from that of "The Haunted Mansion" lead Ben (LaKeith Stanfield). As a paranormal investigator, he feels lost and has no choice but to brave a strange new world, not unlike a certain seafarer did before his untimely demise.

In a symbolic way, the Mariner and his backstory were vital to "The Haunted Mansion" and Simien's creative process. Although, there were some echoes from the past that the director was adamant about avoiding at all costs.