Scream VI, Insidious 5 - Why It Pays Off For Hollywood To Support Horror Blockbusters

Horror blockbusters like "Scream VI" and "Insidious: The Red Door" are making big bucks at the box office, signaling a profitable (and creatively inspiring) future for the genre.

There's something compelling about sitting down in a darkened theater, surrounded by a hundred strangers, as you all brace the latest thrills and chills from Hollywood. There's a comfort in knowing that, no matter how scary a film is, others are experiencing the same terror as you — making it all the more palatable. Scary movies have always done well at the box office, thanks in part to the communal experience that they demand. Horror films live and die based on their vibe and the effect they leave upon the audience, which is why the first question that's always asked is: "how scary was it?"

The financial consistency of horror films in the 2020s is particularly compelling. COVID-19 served as a cultural reset for audiences around the world. Since 2020, trends have come and gone, and certain genres (romantic-comedies) have all but disappeared from multiplexes, but horror projects from franchises like "Scream" and "Insidious" are making waves at the box office, with recent entries grossing over $165 million worldwide. Even non-IP films like "M3GAN" and "Smile" are casually bringing in viable hauls. This positive trend isn't dependent on subgenre, A-listers, or even MPAA ratings — a large numbers of horror films are bringing audiences back to cinemas, turning potential duds and would-be streaming service exclusives into bonafide blockbusters.

As Hollywood continues to double down on reboots, superhero sequels, and large-budget franchise outings, it has become clear that audiences have a genuine craving for horror films that just won't subside. If studios want to return to pre-pandemic level receipts, they should double down on what audiences are openly accepting.