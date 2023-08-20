Barbie: The Bizarre Audition Choice Some Ken Actors Wish They Never Made

It's raining Kens, Hallelujah! We can imagine that or a similar sentiment running through the minds of casting directors Allison Jones and Lucy Bevan as they narrowed down their choices to play the various Kens in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." But what they probably didn't expect was for some of the men auditioning for the roles to remove their shirts. "Those scenes were fun to audition," Bevan told MPA's The Credits. "Some of the Kens would take off their T-shirts, and we were like, no, no, you don't need to take off your T-shirt."

Jones and Bevan had already locked in Ryan Gosling as their primary Ken, but they needed an assortment of other Kens to flesh out the world of Barbieland. This included one Ken who would function as Gosling's primary antagonist — a role that eventually went to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu. To figure out who would take those various roles, actors were asked to audition with the film's now infamous "beach off" scene. Those who have seen "Barbie" know that it involves a lot of masculine aggression, which is why it's really no surprise that some actors tore off their own shirts while in the audition.