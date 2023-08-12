Barbie & Plato: Did Fans Just Uncover The Deepest Barbieland Theory Yet?

There's no debating that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is a much smarter movie than we expected, but could it end up being taught in philosophy classes? A new fan theory suggests that "Barbie" covertly takes its premise from ancient Greek philosophy. Specifically, the theory claims Barbieland reflects Plato's concept of forms.

A bit of Intro to Ancient Philosophy will help clarify the concept of the Platonic form. According to Plato, there is an ideal, quintessential version of everything. We call these "Platonic ideals." However, a Platonic ideal can never exist in real life. Every car, for example, is a deviation from the Platonic ideal of a car. All trees are imperfect replicas of the Platonic idea of a tree. Et cetera. The closer something is to the Platonic ideal itself, the closer it is to truth.

So how does Platonic philosophy apply to "Barbie," of all things? Well, according to one fan post on Reddit, Barbieland is modeled as a reflection of Plato's ideals — the Realm of Forms. Reddit user u/aslfingerspell laid their theory out in a rather long post that read, in part, "The biggest piece of evidence for the Barbies being in the Realm of Forms is that despite the fact that some of them are representative of actual toys, there are no one-for-one duplicates. In Toy Story, it's possible for a Buzz Lightyear to meet another Buzz Lightyear, even if they all think they're the real one ... You don't have that in Barbie Land. Everyone in Barbie Land is a distinct, singular individual, even if countless thousands of their model of doll have been produced."

It's a fascinating theory, but does it hold true across the entire film, or is a life in plastic as meaningless as it seems on the surface?