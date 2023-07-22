Every Barbie In The Barbie Movie Explained

The main Barbie who everyone knows and loves is played by Margot Robbie and her special quality is literally in her name: Stereotypical Barbie. As she says herself, she's exactly what you'd expect when someone would ask you to imagine Barbie. Bleach blonde hair, a fun and upbeat attitude that never breaks, and a near-perfect physique. She's literally seen as the ideal image of Barbie — which is likely why Ryan Gosling's stereotypical Ken wants to be with her.

She works alongside the other Barbies in Barbieland to maintain their values and sense of power while also living in the iconic Barbie dreamhouse. However, her ideal view of the world is broken when her former child Gloria (America Ferrera) starts to feel depressed about her dwindling relationship with her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and her unfulfilling life. So, Barbie sets out on an adventure with Ken to discover that all her beliefs about Barbies inspiring women aren't actually true in the real world. In actuality, women are continually set back by the dominating patriarchy and struggle to find positions of power like in Barbieland — which crushes Barbie's spirit.

However, through her efforts to take back Barbieland and help the Barbies regain their independence after the Kens take over in her absence, Barbie ends up making self-discoveries that change her life. Maybe now she can be the ordinary Barbie that Gloria dreams of.