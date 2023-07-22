Every Barbie In The Barbie Movie Explained
Contains spoilers for "Barbie"
Director Greta Gerwig brings the iconic doll — "Barbie" — to life with her latest film which features a star-studded cast, dazzling visuals, and a surprisingly rich story. Although the Barbies believe that they are thriving in Barbieland and inspiring women in the real world to do anything they set their minds to, there's one Barbie (Margot Robbie) who starts to feel differently about her place in the world. So, she heads to the real world alongside her closest friend Ken (Ryan Gosling) to find her destined child and figure out what's gone wrong. There, both Barbie and Ken make self-discoveries that change their entire perspective and cause new conflicts in Barbieland.
With a diverse and wickedly talented cast being involved in "Barbie," it's no wonder why fans have so many Barbies and Kens to meet. While the Kens are a solid part of what makes Barbieland special, the Barbies are truly the ones in charge — meaning that there's a variety of Barbie variants to see. From general civilian Barbies doing odd jobs around every corner to Barbies that make up the government, there are tons of unique and interesting Barbies to touch on in this film. Some are even based on real-life Barbie dolls that are either beloved or discontinued. So, let's do a quick rundown of the most notable Barbies in "Barbie."
(Stereotypical) Barbie
The main Barbie who everyone knows and loves is played by Margot Robbie and her special quality is literally in her name: Stereotypical Barbie. As she says herself, she's exactly what you'd expect when someone would ask you to imagine Barbie. Bleach blonde hair, a fun and upbeat attitude that never breaks, and a near-perfect physique. She's literally seen as the ideal image of Barbie — which is likely why Ryan Gosling's stereotypical Ken wants to be with her.
She works alongside the other Barbies in Barbieland to maintain their values and sense of power while also living in the iconic Barbie dreamhouse. However, her ideal view of the world is broken when her former child Gloria (America Ferrera) starts to feel depressed about her dwindling relationship with her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and her unfulfilling life. So, Barbie sets out on an adventure with Ken to discover that all her beliefs about Barbies inspiring women aren't actually true in the real world. In actuality, women are continually set back by the dominating patriarchy and struggle to find positions of power like in Barbieland — which crushes Barbie's spirit.
However, through her efforts to take back Barbieland and help the Barbies regain their independence after the Kens take over in her absence, Barbie ends up making self-discoveries that change her life. Maybe now she can be the ordinary Barbie that Gloria dreams of.
President Barbie
With Barbieland having a functioning government run by the Barbies, there must be someone at the top, right? Well, that Barbie is President Barbie — who is played by Issa Rae. President Barbie reminds everyone of her position by always having her presidential sash displayed and being the head of all the big meetings that happen in Barbieland. No policy change can occur without her approval and every Barbie cheers when she bangs her gavel after a new law is decreed. Rae gives President Barbie the right kind of vibe as her presence and distinctive charm show why the Barbies love and respect her as a leader.
Believe it or not, there actually was a "President Barbie" that was created for the 2012 election called the Barbie I Can Be U.S.A. President Doll. While Rae's version of the doll iteration isn't heavily tied to that one, a new doll based on the film version has been created. So, it seems like girls of a new generation can be inspired by this new President Barbie. Despite her strengths as a leader, though, President Barbie is also brainwashed by the Kens into serving their needs. Luckily, she snaps out of it like the rest of her Barbie cohorts and is rightfully reinstated in her role as president by the end of the film.
Weird Barbie
While most of the Barbies in Barbieland are what fans would expect — happy, flawless, and thriving — there's one Barbie who isn't as fortunate: Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon). Weird Barbie is unfortunately the result of what happens when kids play with their Barbies too hard. She has colored drawings on her face; her hair has been cut apart and even burned a bit; and worst of all, she's stuck doing the splits and forced to live in a twisted dream house on a hill, away from the rest of the Barbies. Weird Barbie's eccentric personality is a result of her being twisted and contorted by kids throughout the years and is a bit of a reminder to children as to why they should treat their toys nicely.
Weird Barbie is truly treated like a leper in Barbieland and most of the Barbies only go to see her to feel better about themselves — which is honestly very cruel. However, she ends up being the reason that the Barbies reclaim Barbieland as she helps put together a revolt. Along with some discontinued Barbies and a couple of old Kens, Weird Barbie helps rally together the Barbies and concoct a plan. By the end, she gains the recognition and respect of her peers and is now seen as a true Barbie.
Barbies with disabilities
The film's depiction of Barbie's history of varying looks and designs is incredibly deep and even features some versions of the character that are rarely seen — including ones with physical disabilities. Back in one of the trailers, fans could spot a Barbie that works alongside President Barbie who has a prosthetic arm. It gave some inkling that we could see more Barbies with disabilities in the movie somewhere, and luckily there's another that can be prominently seen in the film. During a couple of sequences — including the film's extravagant early dance number — viewers can spot a Barbie dancing in her wheelchair.
As mentioned by the Barbies, they're meant to represent everything that women can be and inspire everyone to be their best selves. So, the inclusion of Barbies with disabilities solidifies that ideology and it's a great reminder of how Barbie has become a brand for everyone. It's a great nod to both Barbies with prosthetic limbs as well as ones that come with wheelchairs — both of which actually exist — and a meaningful inclusion that further highlights the film's diversity.
Mermaid Barbies
Now, not all Barbies work and live on land, as there are some that fly up into space or even exist as mermaids in the vast, blue — yet plastic — sea. Mermaid Barbies (all played by Dua Lipa) are some of the most unique Barbies in Barbieland and they make for some very fun surprises in the film. Not only do they appear with their gorgeous colored hair and shining tails, but they generally give off good vibes. They're always seen saying hello to everyone on the beach and one of them even wishes Barbie well before she goes off on her journey to the real world. Plus, there's a Mermaid Ken (John Cena) that swims alongside the Mermaid Barbies.
Mermaid versions of Barbie are an iconic staple of the Barbie doll legacy and feature some of the most eye-dazzling designs. From their incredible color palettes to the strong style variety they have, there's nothing more visually memorable and mesmerizing than a Mermaid Barbie. So, although Mermaid Barbies might be stuck in the sea, they are a key part of the different ways that Barbies can be found throughout Barbieland.
Lawyer Barbie
As we meet the wide variety of Barbies found throughout Barbieland, we come across a Barbie making an impassioned speech in court with some powerful words and a strong conviction. This is Lawyer Barbie (Sharon Rooney), and she's not the one you would want to face in court. She's incredibly skilled at convincing a jury to take her side and can easily win everyone in the courtroom over through her strong line delivery. Along with a noteworthy introduction, Rooney delivers the perfect kind of performance to make Lawyer Barbie stand out.
Although she displays strong independence and a good ability to sway others, she ends up falling under the same spell that all the other Barbies do when the Kens take over. Thankfully, she's able to be snapped back to reality just in time to help the Barbies pull off their big plan. In Barbieland, every Barbie could use a great lawyer — and Lawyer Barbie should always be their first call.
Writer Barbie
Among the core friend group of Stereotypical Barbie is Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) -– an intellectual Barbie who has a sharp tongue and an incredible writing ability that's led to a very successful career. Her work is so renowned that we learn that it earned her a coveted Nobel Prize at the beginning of the film. However, she's shown to be capable of much more than writing as she's even known to be helpful to other Barbies — like Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef) – in times of need. Given that she's the first person that Stereotypical Barbie waves hello to every morning, it's safe to say that they're likely close friends.
Although Writer Barbie is witty and capable of nearly anything she tries, she still manages to be brainwashed by the Kens. That is, until Stereotypical and Weird Barbie are able to break the trance and she's actually the first Barbie to be converted back. From there, she's shown to be one of the Barbies' best assets and is a key reason that they're eventually able to turn the tables. Writer Barbie is a prominent figure in Barbieland, and once everything is back to normal, she's likely going to head back onto her path of success.
Physicist Barbie
Another incredibly intelligent member of Stereotypical Barbie's core friend group is Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackay) — a Barbie who's earned a Nobel Prize for her work in Physics. Honestly, there isn't too much to say about this Barbie since she's not shown a whole lot. But she does have some aspects to her outside of her career that make her stand out. Not only does she have some adorable freckles on her face, but she has a close friendship with one of the Kens (Ncuti Gatwa). However, that friendship takes an unfortunate turn when the Kens take over and Physicist Barbie ends up trading out a lab coat for a maid's outfit.
Thankfully, when the Barbies reclaim Barbieland, Physicist Barbie is able to return to her former life and even maintain her friendship with her favorite Ken. While we don't get to know Physicist Barbie all that well, she still maintains her role as a highly intelligent member of the Barbies and could maybe find a bigger role if a sequel ever comes.
Barbie Video Girl
When Weird Barbie attempts to help Stereotypical Barbie start a revolt against the Kens, she brings along some other Barbies and even discontinued dolls. One of those dolls is Barbie Video Girl (Mette Narrative) — who is fitted with a camera in her necklace and a video screen on her back. While it might seem ridiculous to think that Mattel would ever put out a Barbie doll like this, it actually happened, and ended up being incredibly controversial.
When the doll was first released back in 2010, the FBI released a warning to the public stating that the doll could be a danger because of its streaming and recording capabilities. The warning stated the FBI's concern about the camera recorder in the doll being used to record child pornography. This caused Mattel to not only release an apology statement restating the doll's intentions, but also discontinue the doll so that it wouldn't continue to tarnish their image. While it might be a rough part of Mattel's history with Barbie, seeing Barbie Video Girl come to life in the film is a great nod to Barbie's legacy.
Hot Skatin' Barbie
Although it might not be a different Barbie altogether, there is a moment where we see Stereotypical Barbie deliver a nod to another iconic Barbie figure when she comes to the real world. As she and Ken enter Venice Beach, they slide in on some sweet roller skates and wear outfits that feel like a legit throwback. The very psychedelic style and bright colors that pop are a total treat for the eyes and actually act as a reference to a very memorable Barbie doll known as Hot Skatin' Barbie.
The doll debuted back in 1994 and featured the same type of clothes, style, and — of course — roller skates that Barbie wears in the film. For longtime fans, it's a fantastic reference to an all-time favorite doll variant and it's easily a part of one of the most memorable sequences of the film. Sure, it could've been cool to see someone representing Hot Skatin' Barbie back in Barbieland, but Stereotypical Barbie and Ken putting on outfits in her honor is pretty rad too.
Journalist Barbie
It seems like there are a lot of award winners in this crowd of Barbies, as Journalist Barbie (Ritu Arya) has made her own achievements in journalism. She's not only a Pulitzer winner, but she's easily the top reporter in Barbieland and is seen reporting on some of the biggest stories happening — even after the Kens take over. She's not afraid to get to the bottom of some of the hardest-hitting stories around Barbieland and is a great speaker in front of the camera.
Unfortunately, when the Kens do take control of Barbieland, she isn't able to maintain her stature and ends up being just another pawn in the Kens' game. Thankfully, she's able to earn back her credibility once the Barbies regain power and take back her position of being the best reporter in town. Journalist Barbie is a fun character to check in with throughout the film and helps audiences connect with some of the biggest plot threads in the story.
Doctor Barbie
Hari Nef portrays a Barbie who might not win a ton of awards like her friends, but she saves lives, which is arguably more important. Dr. Barbie has the skills to heal and save anyone who gets injured. Whether it's a Ken who gets hurt when trying to surf the plastic waves or a Barbie who has maybe had a bit of a workplace accident, Dr. Barbie is always ready to answer the call. But that doesn't mean that she can't party and have fun like the rest of the Barbies — she's also shown partying with the rest of the town and enjoying time on the beach, too.
Sadly, she too is tricked by the Kens into falling into their patriarchal ways, but is saved by her fellow Barbies. The Dr. Barbie doll is an iconic variant that embodies what Barbie is all about: being a symbol that shows that women are capable of being anything. Just like her doll counterpart, Dr. Barbie shows her importance in this world and is one of the notable standouts in the vast Barbie cast.
Depression Barbie
As Stereotypical Barbie becomes more gutted by her views of the world being dismantled, she becomes consumed by depression and desires to just give up. With everything that happens in Barbieland influencing Mattel's output of the dolls, it doesn't take long for a new version of the Barbie doll — called Depression Barbie — to release, and audiences are treated with a hilarious commercial centered around the dolls. These dolls cry, struggle to see the brighter side of life, and are constantly having an existential crisis about death. They embody the grim yet funny turn that Barbie takes in the film and the scene leaves such an impact that you can't help but wish that these dolls were real.
Depression Barbie is easily one of the most memorable parts of the entire film and a darkly humorous take on the usually empowering and positive feeling dolls. Eventually, with the help of the other Barbies and Gloria, Stereotypical Barbie is able to get out of this mental funk and find her own path forward. However, it's hard not to love what came out of Barbie's saddest moment since Depression Barbie is probably the most unique Barbie of all.