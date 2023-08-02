The Nostalgic Details Only Adults Notice In Barbie

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie advertised itself thusly: whether you hate Barbie or love Barbie, this was a movie for you. Gerwig is also a self-professed fan of the doll itself, something that really comes through in her adaptation. From original costume details to Barbie dolls that are no longer sold, the writer-director included a ton of references both in the movie and during its press tour. While not in the actual film, star Margot Robbie — who also served as an executive producer and played the main Barbie — wore outfits made to mimic some of the original doll's classic outfits, showing the cast and crew's collective attention to detail.

Barbie was introduced in 1959, so kids have been playing with this uber-popular doll for several decades now — and if you were one of those who did own a bevy of Barbies, there's probably some stuff that caught your eye in Gerwig's candy-coated feminist epic. Here are just a few of the major nostalgic details to be found in "Barbie" that might have only been obvious to audiences of certain ages.