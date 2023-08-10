Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher First Look Serves Knives Out Horror

Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan has terrified audiences with his Shirley Jackson adaptation "The Haunting of Hill House," then followed it up with a stay at "The Haunting of Bly Manor." But this October, he returns to Netflix with "The Fall of the House of Usher," an amalgamated adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Netflix has released first-look photos for the series, and the streamer promises neo-Gothic horror with a dazzlingly colorful aesthetic.

"The Fall of the House of Usher" borrows a mishmash of characters and settings from Poe's work. Elements of the short story from which the miniseries borrows its title will be found in the characters of Roderick and Madeline Usher (Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, respectively), here reimagined as the "ruthless" owners of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals — the company's name borrowing that of a character from "The Cask of Amontillado." According to Netflix's official synopsis, the Ushers have built their company "into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

Comparisons to "Knives Out" have been invoked due to the old-money familial drama of the proceedings, though we suspect "The Fall of the House of Usher" may involve significantly more instances of people being buried alive — Poe's preferred method of death in his stories.