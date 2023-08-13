Movies Like Barbie You Should Watch Next

Did you love Greta Gerwig's "Barbie?" You're not alone. The movie ultimately crossed the $1 billion mark within a month of its initial release, and there's already decent Oscar buzz surrounding not just Gerwig's direction and her script with Noah Baumbach, but the film's central performances by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively. (There are some people who didn't like it, but, go figure.) The movie sees Robbie's Barbie — often referred to as "Stereotypical Barbie" — discover what the world is like beyond the pink utopia of Barbie Land, and the existential crisis that leads her to want to become something mor than a doll.

If you went and checked out "Barbie" and loved its irreverent, subversive take on a beloved American toy and its over-the-top, immaculately realized design and look, you're in luck. Before "Barbie" leaves theaters and becomes available for you to watch on repeat in the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of movies similar to "Barbie" you could check out in the meantime. Gerwig has directed two other movies, both of which feel like spiritual predecessors to "Barbie," and beyond that, there's a whole list of inspirations for this ambitious, delightfully candy-coated, deceptively feminist film. From silver-screen classics to feminist flicks to Gerwig's other work, here's a short list of films you should watch after "Barbie."