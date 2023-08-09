Barbie: Bill Maher Is The Latest Man To Get Upset About Greta Gerwig's Blockbuster

Since its release on July 21, 2023, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has been racking up accolades — and beyond that, audiences have made it clear that they liked the movie, considering that it handily earned a billion dollars at the box office. Do you know who's mad at it, though? Some dudes.

Despite established comedian Marc Maron coming out in defense of "Barbie" and saying men who don't like it are "babies," men are still putting their negative "Barbie" opinions out into the world regardless. One such man is contrarian late-night host Bill Maher, who took to Twitter to complain about not liking a movie made for women that's about a doll.

In an extra-long tweet (somebody's paying for verification perks), Maher wrote, "OK, 'Barbie': I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three." He then goes on to explain his term "zombie lie," which refers to either a falsehood that's been said so often that people now think it's true (Maher uses the example of people saying tax cuts for the wealthy help everybody) or something that used to be the case, but isn't. So what's Maher's argument? That sexism is over, apparently.

"Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy," Maher continued. "Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there's a Mattel board in real life, and it's 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE – which takes place in 2023 – is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word 'patriarchy.' Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain – but this movie is so 2000-LATE."