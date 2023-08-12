Whatever Happened To Cupbop After Shark Tank?

Jung Song and Dok Kwon plan to bring the heat with their Korean barbecue chain, Cupbop. They sell hefty cups of various meats and dumplings served alongside noodles and dumplings — all topped with a range of spicy sauces. The company is built off of a culture of boisterous energy and constant fun, which Song explains in their "Shark Tank" episode is in line with the party-hard nature of Korean society.

Song began the business in Salt Lake City in 2013. In the beginning, it was only a food truck. To attract customers, Song would dance energetically in front of his truck. Kwon was his first customer, falling in love with the business and their products. They started a friendship and stayed in touch as Kwon traveled to New York to become an investment banker. He remained in this career for seven years but became tired of that path. He eventually called up Song about potentially being a partner. By this point, Song had already begun launching storefronts, with plans to overtake Panda Express as one of America's fastest-growing Asian restaurant chains.

Cupbop had proven to be a standout business within an untapped market in the U.S. With such ambitious plans for the future, the team would need a shark to take a bite out of their company if they wanted their goals realized.