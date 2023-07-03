Yes, Daniel Kaluuya Is Making A Barney Film For Disenchanted Millennials

Everyone who grew up in the '90s probably has fond memories of "Barney & Friends," the hit PBS series about an anthropomorphic purple dinosaur who enlightened children with catchy educational songs and infectious dance routines. More than anything, though, Barney was a symbol of optimism who made young viewers believe that their dreams would come true. As those children grew older, however, they realized that Barney's messages were shallow codswallop.

The children who once clapped and danced to Barney's songs have grown up to become cynical adults who've experienced life's numerous highs and lows. The good news, though, is that the folks over at Mattel know that the dino preacher's words no longer appeal to his old fans. As such, Daniel Kaluuya's upcoming "Barney" movie won't try to insult the audience's intelligence — in fact, the film will address the hurdles that life has thrown at the dinosaur's original fans.

"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," Mattel CEO Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation." Furthermore, the movie will continue Mattel's shift toward telling more mature stories on the screen.