Yes, Daniel Kaluuya Is Making A Barney Film For Disenchanted Millennials
Everyone who grew up in the '90s probably has fond memories of "Barney & Friends," the hit PBS series about an anthropomorphic purple dinosaur who enlightened children with catchy educational songs and infectious dance routines. More than anything, though, Barney was a symbol of optimism who made young viewers believe that their dreams would come true. As those children grew older, however, they realized that Barney's messages were shallow codswallop.
The children who once clapped and danced to Barney's songs have grown up to become cynical adults who've experienced life's numerous highs and lows. The good news, though, is that the folks over at Mattel know that the dino preacher's words no longer appeal to his old fans. As such, Daniel Kaluuya's upcoming "Barney" movie won't try to insult the audience's intelligence — in fact, the film will address the hurdles that life has thrown at the dinosaur's original fans.
"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," Mattel CEO Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation." Furthermore, the movie will continue Mattel's shift toward telling more mature stories on the screen.
Future Mattel films will be more than cash-grabs
Mattel was built on the foundation of creating toys that spawned their own multi-media franchises. After all, shows such as "He-Man Masters of the Universe" were essentially released to promote action figures and other products. No one ever associated the brand with high art, but that's all about to change as Mattel's iconic characters and properties are set to receive bold artistic makeovers on the screen.
In the aforementioned interview with The New Yorker, Kevin McKeon revealed that Mattel's film division wants to create movies that boast real artistic merit; films that provoke thought and redefine how audiences perceive Barney and co. "It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we're here to make art," he said in reference to the brand's cinematic vision.
Of course, audiences will get a better idea of what Mattel's bold plans for the future will entail later this month. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is set to arrive in theaters on July 21, and it promises to be unlike previous films about everyone's favorite doll.