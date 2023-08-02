The Ending Of Cruel Summer Season 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Cruel Summer" Season 2

The second season of Freeform's anthology series "Cruel Summer" premiered on June 5. It begins with Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) coming to the small coastal town of Chatham as an exchange student and staying with the Landry family, but ends with the dramatic aftermath of local boy Luke Chambers' (Griffin Gluck) mysterious death. Telling the story through a non-linear storyline like the first season, it spans the summer of 1999 when Megan Landry (Sadie Stanley) and her friends are 17, the Christmas and New Year period at the turn of the century, and the summer of 2000 after high school.

While the cast felt some pressure to replicate the success of Season 1, they were excited to bring a new story to the screen. Speaking to The Buzz at the season premiere, Stanley teased, "All the best parts of Season 1 follow through into our season. I think the stakes are really high and I think that you should be suspicious of a different character every episode and hopefully we leave everybody, like, shocked at the end."

Given that none of the cast members knew who Luke's killer was until they filmed the final episode, "Cruel Summer" Season 2 certainly keeps its secrets close to the vest. And in true mystery thriller style, there are tons of twists and turns right up until the last second. So much happens in Episode 10 alone, which is aptly titled "Endgame," but we've broken down and analyzed every detail. This is the ending of "Cruel Summer" Season 2 explained.