Here's Where You Can Watch Cruel Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Cruel Summer," an anthology series, has followed two different sets of tortured heroines through some truly terrible times, half of which take place in the past and half of which take place in the present. While its first season follows an entirely different set of teens and had a finale that disappointed some fans, Season 2 is about STEM queen Megan Landry (Sadie Stanley), who finds herself in conflict with Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood), an exchange student who will be staying with the Landry family for a year. Both girls set their romantic sights on Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck), which has a disastrous effect on Luke's life.

If one is looking to start watching "Cruel Summer" from the very beginning or missed out on a few episodes and wants to catch up, there are a number of ways to take a gander at the drama. Hulu streams episodes the day following their Freeform debut, and fans can subscribe to the service for $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan, $14.99 a month for an ad-free plan, or $69.99 for an enriched plan which includes Disney+ and ESPN+. If one is already subscribed to a cable, streaming or satellite service, then they can stream "Cruel Summer" through the official Freeform or ABC websites at no additional charge. Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV subscribers can also access the program through their On Demand and live streaming services. If one also wants to sample the show by trying an episode or two before committing to a whole season, they're also in luck.