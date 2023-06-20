Cruel Summer: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?
It's probably safe to assume that fans of "Cruel Summer" are eager to see what Season 2 has in store, and many are likely looking to uncover the mystery behind how many episodes will make up the sophomore outing of the Freeform anthology series.
The first season of "Cruel Summer" consisted of 10 time-jumping entries following the aftermath of a devastating disappearance in the mid-1990s, and according to Deadline, the project became the most-watched overall series debut for Freeform. After the initial run ended and wrapped up its captivating narrative, it wasn't much of a surprise when reports stated the show had gotten picked up for a second season. The next chapter will have a fresh story and a slew of new cast members, including Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Sean Blackmore, and KaDee Strickland.
Like the first season, "Cruel Summer" Season 2 will be made up of 10 episodes, with the entries spanning different periods — but this time, the series will take place in the late '90s and early 2000s, with a mysterious murder at its center. The first two episodes were released on June 5, 2023. The remaining episodes will air weekly on Mondays, and the final episode of the second season is scheduled to arrive on July 31, 2023. There is no denying that each chapter of the follow-up will arguably be expected to outdo its very successful predecessor, and some may be surprised to see how the sophomore outing is faring with critics and fans.
Everyone can't stop raving about Cruel Summer season 2
While certain fans think "Cruel Summer" shouldn't have a Season 2, there are a number of others that would certainly disagree. Despite the fact that the popular first season was a tough act to follow, the Freeform series has managed to find success with the project once again. The sophomore run has been a big hit with viewers, earning a very high audience rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. And there has also been an abundance of critical acclaim the sequel season has attained since its debut.
The buzz surrounding "Cruel Summer" Season 2 really shouldn't come as a surprise, considering what the sophomore run's latest mystery has to offer. This time around, the plot follows three friends from Chatham, Washington. The trio consists of Megan Landry (Sadie Stanley), a skilled coder with her sights set on graduating from the University of Washington, Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood), a foreign exchange student living with Megan, and Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck), Megan's best friend who comes from an affluent family. The friendship between the three high school students starts strong, but things take a chilling turn when one of them ends up getting killed, with the remaining two being among those suspected as the perpetrators of the perplexing murder.
From the hype the follow-up season's intriguing story has received, the mystery of whether to watch the next chapter isn't difficult to solve. All the evidence suggests that "Cruel Summer" fans will not want to miss out on the second season's well-received 10-episode enigma.