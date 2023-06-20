Cruel Summer: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

It's probably safe to assume that fans of "Cruel Summer" are eager to see what Season 2 has in store, and many are likely looking to uncover the mystery behind how many episodes will make up the sophomore outing of the Freeform anthology series.

The first season of "Cruel Summer" consisted of 10 time-jumping entries following the aftermath of a devastating disappearance in the mid-1990s, and according to Deadline, the project became the most-watched overall series debut for Freeform. After the initial run ended and wrapped up its captivating narrative, it wasn't much of a surprise when reports stated the show had gotten picked up for a second season. The next chapter will have a fresh story and a slew of new cast members, including Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Sean Blackmore, and KaDee Strickland.

Like the first season, "Cruel Summer" Season 2 will be made up of 10 episodes, with the entries spanning different periods — but this time, the series will take place in the late '90s and early 2000s, with a mysterious murder at its center. The first two episodes were released on June 5, 2023. The remaining episodes will air weekly on Mondays, and the final episode of the second season is scheduled to arrive on July 31, 2023. There is no denying that each chapter of the follow-up will arguably be expected to outdo its very successful predecessor, and some may be surprised to see how the sophomore outing is faring with critics and fans.