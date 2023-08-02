Why April O'Neil From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is here, and with it comes a huge shift for Paramount, going all-in on the franchise with a sequel and TV series on the way.

"Mutant Mayhem" takes things back to the beginning, rebooting "TMNT" with more of an emphasis on the "teenage" in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The result is a turtle-y entertaining animated adventure that brings many of the franchise's beloved characters to the big screen, with an equally-impressive cast filled with familiar voices. Outside of the Turtles, there's a big name attached to practically every character, like Jackie Chan or Maya Rudolph. However, April O'Neil is a clear standout, and her voice may sound particularly familiar if you're a fan of a certain Chicago-based chef show.

Ayo Edebiri is one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, and she lends her incredible talents to April O'Neil in "Mutant Mayhem," voicing the Turtles' longtime news-reporting ally. "Mutant Mayhem" is just the latest in her ever-growing list of projects, as Edebiri continues adding live-action and voice-acting roles to her resume. She's already secured a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and award-season recognition, showing there's little she can't do in Hollywood.