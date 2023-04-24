Big Mouth To End With Season 8 At Netflix

"Big Mouth," the perverse coming-of-age Netflix animated series from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, will conclude with Season 8. As reported by Deadline, Netflix renewed "Big Mouth" for two more seasons — through Season 8 — making it officially the longest-running series in the streamer's history, barely edging out "Grace and Frankie" and "Orange Is the New Black," which each ran for seven seasons.

The series stars Kroll and fellow comic John Mulaney as two middle schoolers navigating the untold horrors of puberty and sexuality with the help of hormone monsters, shame wizards, and other anthropomorphized expressions of the human experience. Its voice cast also includes Jason Mantzoukas, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish," Kroll said, "they would have been like, 'Yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'"

Season 7 of "Big Mouth" is expected to release sometime in 2023.