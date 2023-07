Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Barbie's Second Weekend At The Box Office Is The Biggest Ever For A Non-Franchise Film

The "Barbie" box office bonanza is showing few, if any, signs of slowing down, and now that the second weekend of its soon-to-be legendary theatrical run is on the books, the Margot Robbie-helmed film's list of broken records has gotten even longer.

Much has been made of how well "Barbie" has continued to do in its second week of release, and the $93 million domestic box office haul the movie pulled in for its second weekend (Friday-Sunday) is the best sophomore weekend ever for a non-franchise movie. The news comes after "Barbie" shattered another major box office record previously held by "The Dark Knight," which, of course, is a sequel.

Every movie that ever grossed more than "Barbie" in its second weekend was part of expansive feature film series. Movies like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with $149 million, "Avengers: Endgame" with $147 million, "Avengers: Infinity War" with $114 million, "Black Panther" with $111 million, "Jurassic World" with $106 million, and "The Avengers" with $103 million are the only ones to have better second weekends than "Barbie," and each one benefitted from other movies leading into them in a way that "Barbie" has not, making its second weekend gross all the more impressive.