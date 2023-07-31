Barbie's Second Weekend At The Box Office Is The Biggest Ever For A Non-Franchise Film

The "Barbie" box office bonanza is showing few, if any, signs of slowing down, and now that the second weekend of its soon-to-be legendary theatrical run is on the books, the Margot Robbie-helmed film's list of broken records has gotten even longer.

Much has been made of how well "Barbie" has continued to do in its second week of release, and the $93 million domestic box office haul the movie pulled in for its second weekend (Friday-Sunday) is the best sophomore weekend ever for a non-franchise movie. The news comes after "Barbie" shattered another major box office record previously held by "The Dark Knight," which, of course, is a sequel.

Every movie that ever grossed more than "Barbie" in its second weekend was part of expansive feature film series. Movies like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with $149 million, "Avengers: Endgame" with $147 million, "Avengers: Infinity War" with $114 million, "Black Panther" with $111 million, "Jurassic World" with $106 million, and "The Avengers" with $103 million are the only ones to have better second weekends than "Barbie," and each one benefitted from other movies leading into them in a way that "Barbie" has not, making its second weekend gross all the more impressive.