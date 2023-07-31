Barbie's Ryan Gosling Compared Ken To The Men On The Bachelorette

It's not a stretch to say that, in a way, the "Barbie" movie has some similarities to glossy reality dating shows like "The Bachelorette." Everything is orchestrated and pre-planned, a woman is given full agency while men simply stand around and adore her, and there's an overwhelming sense of artificiality. Apparently, while filming "Barbie," star Ryan Gosling — who plays the main Ken in Greta Gerwig's film — made that connection on his own.

Speaking to hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett on their "SmartLess" podcast, Gerwig said her star pointed out the similarities between "Barbie" and "The Bachelorette" while the two were working on the film. "When we started talking about Ken, [Gosling] was like 'Oh, Ken reminds me of the men on The Bachelorette when the woman isn't around, they don't know what to do with themselves, and they get stressed out, and they're doing pushups,'" Gerwig said.

Thinking about it, Gerwig realized he was right: "They kind of are competitive with each other. And it's like, if one guy wears glasses and then another guy wears glasses, he's like 'No you took my thing! I'm the guy with glasses!'" The Kens are extremely competitive with one another, and there's a definite rivalry at first between Gosling's Ken and Simu Liu's Ken... and when the Barbies figure out they can pit the Kens against each other to reclaim Barbie Land and undo its new patriarchal structure, they take full advantage of the competitive machismo.