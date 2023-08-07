The Biggest Scandals On Sci-Fi Movie Sets Explained

Science fiction films can take us to galaxies far, far away or simply present an alternate version of our own world. They can take us many years into the future or feature a different take on the past. Sometimes, they include robots, aliens, or even a dragon or two. There really isn't any true limit to what is possible with sci-fi, with the only significant connecting thread being either a celebration or condemnation — often a combination of the two — of technology and its effects on us.

It's not always easy bringing a sci-fi world to life on-screen. As such, many sci-fi movie productions are fraught with issues, from the earliest planning stages to even post-release, as directors and studios battle over different versions of the final product. There is also a history of problems occurring on sci-fi film sets, as directors battle actors, actors battle each other, and all of them battle the studios. These issues range from petty squabbles stemming from clashing egos to people literally coming close to dying in the service of delivering the final product to the masses. Sometimes, what happened while making a sci-fi movie gets more attention — or is even more interesting — than the film itself.