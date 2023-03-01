Chris Pine Reveals What Really Happened With Harry Styles During Spit-Gate
It was the spit heard round the world. A loogie that didn't come from a second spitter on a grassy knoll, but from a young British boy band heartthrob turned solo pop star turned actor. A wad of spit that... maybe didn't exist at all?
During the incredibly, wonderfully chaotic "Don't Worry Darling" press tour back in 2022, it appeared to many, many people as if star Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine as the two took their seats at a Venice Film Festival screening. As Styles approached his seat, it looked as if he let something — presumably, spit! — fly out of his mouth onto Pine's lap, while the latter looked oddly surprised at whatever transpired.
Immediately dubbed "spitgate," this moment went insanely viral, with fans across the world wondering if the "Harry's House" star actually spat upon one of Hollywood's very best Chrises. So what does Pine have to say about this incident and whether or not there was any actual spit involved?
Chris Pine says the loogie did not exist
In a recent Esquire profile that included a video interview, Pine addresses the "spitgate" allegations head-on, and like his "Don't Worry Darling" director before him, he denied its very existence.
"Harry did not spit on me. Harry's a very, very kind guy," Pine said, clearly in denial. Pretending further, he claimed Styles was just talking to him: "It's just words, isn't it?" That all said, when Pine first saw the clip, he did say to his publicist that it "looked like" Styles had spat, but "confirmed" otherwise, following it with "he didn't spit on me."
Pine also blamed the incident on "jetlag," saying the entire "Don't Worry Darling" gang was so tired upon their arrival in Venice that they were "speaking gibberish." (Pine knows a thing or two about this; observe, as evidence, his reaction to Styles talking about how the movie felt "like a movie.") The world knows the truth, though. Styles spat on Pine. It's obvious. It's nice that Pine can live in the dark, but everyone saw the undeniable spit, and that cannot be undone.