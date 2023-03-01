Chris Pine Reveals What Really Happened With Harry Styles During Spit-Gate

It was the spit heard round the world. A loogie that didn't come from a second spitter on a grassy knoll, but from a young British boy band heartthrob turned solo pop star turned actor. A wad of spit that... maybe didn't exist at all?

During the incredibly, wonderfully chaotic "Don't Worry Darling" press tour back in 2022, it appeared to many, many people as if star Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine as the two took their seats at a Venice Film Festival screening. As Styles approached his seat, it looked as if he let something — presumably, spit! — fly out of his mouth onto Pine's lap, while the latter looked oddly surprised at whatever transpired.

Immediately dubbed "spitgate," this moment went insanely viral, with fans across the world wondering if the "Harry's House" star actually spat upon one of Hollywood's very best Chrises. So what does Pine have to say about this incident and whether or not there was any actual spit involved?