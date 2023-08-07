Things From Our Childhood Hollywood Will Probably Make Into Films

We've seen the likes of Care Bears, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Legos, Trolls, and more make the transition from playthings to feature film stars over the years. Banking on audiences' nostalgia has proved to be a reliable business strategy for Hollywood thus far, so why stop now? With the success of films like "Transformers" and "Barbie," paired with Mattel's many toy-based movies in the works, there's never been a better time to cash in on this trend.

Now that you're climbing the corporate ladder and paying taxes, toy companies may have a harder time selling you the toys you used to play with in your youth. But a new opportunity has emerged to exploit your precious childhood memories by turning them into motion pictures for the whole family, and you better believe studios will leave no toy box unturned. Between all the soul-crushing stress and extensional dread that comes with adulthood, you'll have no choice but to fork over your hard-earned money for a chance to revisit a much simpler time in life — even if it's only for a couple of hours. Let go of the cynicism of adulthood and channel your inner child with these more-believable-than-you-would-think predictions of things from our childhood that Hollywood will probably make into films.