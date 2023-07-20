After Barbie, These Are The Mattel Toy Movies We Want Next

About a third of the way through Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," we meet Weird Barbie, portrayed by a delightfully unhinged Kate McKinnon. Within this absolutely perfect universe of Barbieland, she's hidden away in her dreamhouse — the one Barbies whisper about behind pastel plastic doors for being too strange and discombobulated (see: the paper-scissors-cut hairdo). That is her fate for being a doll played with too much: She becomes a twisted and crayon-smeared version of who she was in the spirit of representing everything she could be for her playmate.

Sure, McKinnon's Weird Barbie leans into the laughs amidst Sterotypical Barbie's (Margot Robbie) existential crisis in the film. But Weird Barbie's sacrifice for her child is nevertheless deeply moving. Dolls and playthings are tools that unlock limitless potential in our young lives — gifting us an invitation to wonder and shape entire worlds. On the playing field, we make the rules and, by doing so, express our desires and frustrations at the real-life limits placed upon us and others.

If you take a closer look at America's current turmoil, it's no wonder that Mattel is pivoting its focus to open up its entire toybox to imagine new terrain in cinema. "Barbie" is a film that asks us to learn self-acceptance and celebrate inclusion amidst a time when the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe V. Wade, struck down affirmative action in college admissions, voted that businesses can discriminate against the LGBTQIA2+ community, and denied student loans forgiveness. Gerwig's blockbuster hit only proves that we're ready, waiting, and eager to dream up something different. Here is Looper's look at the Mattel creations we'd like to see gain the spotlight and shed some light on our humanity, joy, fears, passions, and hopes.