Whatever Happened To Long Table Pancakes After Shark Tank?
While most people try winning the heart of a potential partner through sweet messages, dates, or grand gestures of affection, entrepreneur Samuel McClure Taylor decided to make breakfast. And in the process of doing so, he birthed a nifty business idea that led to the creation of Long Table Pancakes.
The former actor came up with the idea in an effort to impress acrobat and future wife Lindsey. He sought to find a pancake recipe that was both light and nutrient dense enough to support her during her performances. However, when no whole grain pancake proved to have what he was looking for, he got to creating his own mix consisting of popcorn flour and would go on to include blue corn flour and gluten free options. His mixes originate from sustainably sourced heirloom grains supplied by midwestern farmers. Following positive feedback, Taylor recruited the help of friends and family members to help grow Long Table Pancakes from a one shot idea into a fully functioning business. Since getting their start in 2015, the company has gone on to expand their product line with short run mixes and syrups.
Long Table Pancakes may not have been a massive business, but their wholesome mission and the positive word-of-mouth about the product helped give Taylor and company plenty of encouragement. But was it enough to get the sharks to take a bite?
What happened to Long Table Pancakes on Shark Tank?
Samuel Taylor made his way onto "Shark Tank" Season 14 to present his specially made pancake and waffle mix, Long Table Pancakes. The entrepreneur came looking for an investment of $140,000 for 15% of the company. To help sweeten the deal even more, he came with some friends.
Before Taylor even enters, his wife Lindsey performs an elaborate acrobatic stunt before the sharks. Taylor shares his story and gives samples to the sharks, who are all very impressed, including Lori Greiner, who is not usually not a fan of pancakes. To show what the mix tastes like when applied to a waffle, Taylor brings out his friend and actor David Schwimmer who comes out with a cart full of waffles. This leads to a brief reunion between both Schwimmer and guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow, as both performers starred in the 1996 Matt Reeves-directed romantic comedy "The Pallbearer." Schwimmer explains that he has no skin in the game with Long Table, but is a longtime friend of Taylor's and loves the product which he uses to make waffles for his daughter every weekend. He is the one who encouraged Taylor to get on to "Shark Tank" to begin with.
The sharks all love the pancakes, but Taylor's numbers are a different story. Since launching in 2015, the company has only brought in $250,000 in sales. This is largely due to his limited reach, as the product is only sold online and a select number of stores in Chicago. On top of this, Taylor admits he's not a social media person. Sadly, all the sharks go out, with most not liking the scale of the business and Taylor's lack of social media presence. But thanks to the celebrity endorsement and Taylor's charm, this wasn't the end of Long Table.
Long Table Pancakes after Shark Tank
Samuel Taylor may have walked away from "Shark Tank" without a deal, but the entrepreneur wasn't halted by the experience. When leaving the tank, Taylor stated, "I didn't get a deal today, but I got some great advice from the sharks and hopefully with the power of the 'Shark Tank' behind me in terms of getting to tell my story to people and that advice, I hope to be in a very different position in a couple of years."
His story managed to strike more than a few. After the airing of his episode, Long Table's website exploded with traffic. The 20,000 orders managed to even crash the site temporarily. Taylor also took the sharks' words to heart regarding the business' social media presence. Thanks to more active posting, coupled with the popularity of the "Shark Tank" segment, Long Table saw an increased audience on both Facebook and Instagram.
The company also got featured on New York Post's list of 18 of the best "Shark Tank" products to buy online in 2023, sitting alongside such celebrated "Tank" brands as Scrub Daddy, the Squatty Potty, and Wicked Good Cupcakes. It was easy for Taylor's business to find success following "Shark Tank," but how has it endured more recently?
Are Long Table Pancakes still in business?
Long Table Pancakes continues trucking on, long after the business was rejected by the investors on "Shark Tank." They have since slightly expanded their reach since appearing on the show. Customers can still purchase one of their pancake or waffle mixes, along with their array of other products, on their website. Their homepage sports numerous five star reviews. However, they are now available in stores outside of the Chicago area, with the product also being sold in select locations in Wisconsin, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and even Hawaii.
Unsurprisingly, their "Shark Tank" appearance also helped scale up the numbers. This year, the company's net worth has risen to $900,000 with sales at $250,000. They are on track to have their best year yet. The newfound business has also helped them scale up their space, with a Facebook post from the company sharing a photo of Samuel Taylor in their old location. The caption reads, "A year ago our whole business fit in this tiny 8.5'x14' room. Now it holds just some of our inventory for samples and local deliveries."
Long Table also continues to present at local events such as their recent appearance at the Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam. However, more than anything, the business is continuing to find ways to give back and create an impact.
What's next for Long Table Pancakes?
Long Table Pancakes may have been birthed as a way for Samuel Taylor to find love, but it has since grown to have a more widespread goal of supporting other industries. The business is part of the Artisan Grain Collaborative, a network of midwestern farmers who seek to spread awareness on regenerative farming and biodiversity. In keeping with this mission, Taylor's company has continued to find ways to upgrade his own product line.
On July 29, Taylor shared a video on Instagram about their newly released Kernza short run mix. They teamed up with farmer Wilden Hughes to develop a specially produced grain that contains two times as much fiber and protein as regular wheat. As the first perennial wheat, Kernza doesn't require yearly replanting, further helping preserve the soil which is a key goal in regenerative farming.
The product was already 50% sold out by the time Taylor shared the video. At the end of it, he shares a heartfelt message to his loyal customers, saying, "It just means the world to us that this kind of product which is you know doing some good for the world and has a lot of promise for the next generations of farmers and people. It just means a lot, the response that you're showing." Long Table's time on "Shark Tank" may have not gone down as Taylor and company expected, but it's nevertheless allowed for great opportunities to grow as a business and help the world around them.