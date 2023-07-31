Whatever Happened To Long Table Pancakes After Shark Tank?

While most people try winning the heart of a potential partner through sweet messages, dates, or grand gestures of affection, entrepreneur Samuel McClure Taylor decided to make breakfast. And in the process of doing so, he birthed a nifty business idea that led to the creation of Long Table Pancakes.

The former actor came up with the idea in an effort to impress acrobat and future wife Lindsey. He sought to find a pancake recipe that was both light and nutrient dense enough to support her during her performances. However, when no whole grain pancake proved to have what he was looking for, he got to creating his own mix consisting of popcorn flour and would go on to include blue corn flour and gluten free options. His mixes originate from sustainably sourced heirloom grains supplied by midwestern farmers. Following positive feedback, Taylor recruited the help of friends and family members to help grow Long Table Pancakes from a one shot idea into a fully functioning business. Since getting their start in 2015, the company has gone on to expand their product line with short run mixes and syrups.

Long Table Pancakes may not have been a massive business, but their wholesome mission and the positive word-of-mouth about the product helped give Taylor and company plenty of encouragement. But was it enough to get the sharks to take a bite?