Whatever Happened To Squatty Potty After Shark Tank?
The entrepreneurial family of Bobby Edwards, his mother Judy, and father Bill all noticed an alarming problem affecting millions that few were willing to address. Little would they know, their solution would end up birthing one of the most successful "Shark Tank" products of all time.
In an effort to help those suffering from constipation, hemorrhoid issues, and other colorectal problems, the Edwards family worked on creating the Squatty Potty. The product is a specially designed footstool made to fit comfortably around a toilet seat. Users can pull out the stool and use it to get into the medically recommended squatting position that encourages natural bowel movement, as opposed to traditionally sitting on the toilet. The idea came to designer and contractor Bobby when the doctor recommended that his mother try squatting to help with her constipation issues.
After sharing it with other family and friends, Bobby realized the value of his concept and began production in their garage. The product became a quick success following a 2012 appearance on the hit talk show "The Doctors" and further endorsements from "The Howard Stern Show." Thanks to these appearances and further positive word-of-mouth, the company grew at a rapid rate, earning $1 million by the end of 2012, which it managed to more than double the next year.
Despite this massive growth, the team behind Squatty Potty knew that their idea had the potential to reach even greater heights. And there are fewer higher achievements an entrepreneur can receive than striking a deal on "Shark Tank."
What happened to Squatty Potty on Shark Tank?
Bobby and Judy Edwards appeared in Season 6 of "Shark Tank" with the goal of getting a $350,000 investment for 10% of their toilet assistance product, the Squatty Potty. With strong sales, proven growth, and an earnest mission to improve lives, it's no surprise that the sharks found the team impressive.
During Bobby and Judy's appearance, the sharks are curious about their sales. By this point, they have already earned $2.7 million and have their eyes set on reaching $7 million by year's end, surpassing Kevin O'Leary's prediction that they'd only hit $4 million. Additionally, by selling the Squatty Potty for $25 and only producing them for $4.50, they boast 80% profit margins. Despite this, they still don't make very much in profit due to customer acquisition costs brought on by having to educate the public on their product. By bringing a shark on board, they hope to get the Squatty Potty certified by the FDA so it can be seen as a legitimate medical device for those who need it. On top of that, they are only selling online and need a shark's help to get it out to the retail market.
Some of the sharks are wary. Robert Herjavec isn't a fan of the idea while Barbara Corcoran doesn't trust Bobby very much. O'Leary needs 10% for the $350,000 and Lori Greiner makes the same offer. While initially hesitant to give up that much equity, Bobby eventually takes Lori's deal. Safe to say, they made the right choice.
Squatty Potty after Shark Tank
Squatty Potty may have not been every shark's cup of tea, but Lori Greiner decided to give them a chance after their appearance on "Shark Tank." Perhaps more than the other sharks, Greiner knows a good product when she sees one and this was no exception for Squatty Potty.
Later in Season 6, the company got its first update segment on the show. Unsurprisingly, the team experienced the "Shark Tank" effect almost immediately, with increased site traffic that resulted in over $1 million in sales in only two days. With Greiner's help, they managed to get Squatty Potty into all 1,100 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the United States. In the three months since their episode aired, they made $12.3 million.
Their next update segment came on Season 11. By this point, they had partnered with over 20 major retailers and sold in 20 countries. Their revenue also had a major boost, having brought in $175 million since their first time on the show. In 2015, they received a big boost in popularity with the help of a commercial featuring their character Dookie the Unicorn. The ad has currently attracted 41 million views, with many loving its quirky yet informational nature.
Squatty Potty managed to prove many of the doubtful sharks wrong and became a success after the show. But how has it been holding up since then?
Is Squatty Potty still in business?
Squatty Potty made great strides since appearing on "Shark Tank," but how have things been in recent years? While there have been some notable changes, the company has still been riding high. In 2019, Squatty Potty made a $10 million deal for half of the company before it was acquired in 2021 by the consumer products firm Aterian for $31.1 million.
Over the years, the company has continued to expand its product line to include over 20 items. Along with being available in multiple retailers, Squatty Potty's line of products can still be found online through its website and through Amazon. Not only does the Squatty Potty itself come in numerous iterations, but they also released accessories such as the Pootanical spray, toilet cleaning tools, and special merchandise.
To this day, Squatty Potty ranks among other "Shark Tank" businesses such as Scrub Daddy, Bombas socks, and Ring as one of the most successful companies to come on the show. The business has brought in $222 million since their time on the show, proving that their mission to help the world poop better was a worthy cause.
What's next for Squatty Potty's founders?
Currently, not much is known about the whereabouts of Squatty Potty's founders since the business was acquired in 2021. With the acquisition, Judy and Bill Edwards were allowed to retire and are enjoying their golden years together, which they had been seeking to do for some time.
Similarly, not much is out there on what Bobby Edwards has been up to as of late. While his LinkedIn indicates that he is still working as the company's CEO and owner, it's more than likely that the acquisition has allowed him to take a back seat from performing daily operations. His most recent appearance was a 2022 interview on the entrepreneurship podcast "Starting Small," where he shared much of Squatty Potty's story, but not much in the way of anything new coming up for the business.
Regardless, it's nice to know that the family's hard work has paid off in the end. After putting years into Squatty Potty, it seems they are all taking a well-deserved rest.