Whatever Happened To Squatty Potty After Shark Tank?

The entrepreneurial family of Bobby Edwards, his mother Judy, and father Bill all noticed an alarming problem affecting millions that few were willing to address. Little would they know, their solution would end up birthing one of the most successful "Shark Tank" products of all time.

In an effort to help those suffering from constipation, hemorrhoid issues, and other colorectal problems, the Edwards family worked on creating the Squatty Potty. The product is a specially designed footstool made to fit comfortably around a toilet seat. Users can pull out the stool and use it to get into the medically recommended squatting position that encourages natural bowel movement, as opposed to traditionally sitting on the toilet. The idea came to designer and contractor Bobby when the doctor recommended that his mother try squatting to help with her constipation issues.

After sharing it with other family and friends, Bobby realized the value of his concept and began production in their garage. The product became a quick success following a 2012 appearance on the hit talk show "The Doctors" and further endorsements from "The Howard Stern Show." Thanks to these appearances and further positive word-of-mouth, the company grew at a rapid rate, earning $1 million by the end of 2012, which it managed to more than double the next year.

Despite this massive growth, the team behind Squatty Potty knew that their idea had the potential to reach even greater heights. And there are fewer higher achievements an entrepreneur can receive than striking a deal on "Shark Tank."