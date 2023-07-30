The Ending Of The Out-Laws Explained

Barbenheimer dominated the summer's movie news cycle and the week's box office, but another film was an under-the-radar hit on Netflix this July. Based on viewership data released by the streamer, some audiences made a triple feature out of what's in theaters and available at home. The bloody and bawdy but otherwise by-the-numbers action comedy "The Out-Laws" is a brisk watch by comparison at 95 minutes, and it doesn't require the same intellectual engagement as "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer." "The Out-Laws" combines two old standby comedy setups — weddings and heists gone wrong — and plays with tropes fans will instantly recognize. The bride's and groom's parents couldn't be more different. The thieves want to call it quits but must pull off one last job. If Barbenheimer was a cinematic two-course meal, "The Out-Laws" is an empty-calorie snack.

Starring Adam Devine as bank manager Owen Browning, the movie boasts more jokes than fight choreography. But former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is here too (which the film not-so-subtly references), as the bride's handsome and intimidating dad, Billy, which helps make the premise slightly more believable. Rounding out the cast is Nina Dobrev as Owen's wife-to-be, Parker, and Ellen Barkin as her mother, Lilly, plus Richard Kind and Julie Hagerty as Owen's square parents, Neil and Margie. The plot, revolving around Owen and Parker's impending nuptials and a string of bank robberies, isn't particularly difficult to untangle, but its swift pace and light footing (not to mention distraction-filled home viewing) might mean some audiences missed a trick or two along the way.