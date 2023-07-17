The Out-Laws: Why Is The Comedy Rated R? What Parents Should Know

The recent popularity of "The Out-Laws" on Netflix shows there's still a market for crime comedies. The movie follows bank manager Owen Browning ("Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin's" Adam Devine) as he begins to suspect that his new in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) might secretly be a pair of infamous bank robbers. With his wedding to their daughter, Parker (Nina Dobrev), just around the corner, Owen isn't sure how to approach the problem. "Given the breezy but crime-filled premise, parents might be unsure at which age is best for their children to watch this R-Rate comedy — if at all."

As its MPAA rating implies, there's reason to think twice before allowing children to watch "The Out-Laws." When it comes to questionable content, the film pretty much runs the gamut: Common Sense Media suggests that "The Out-Laws" is only appropriate for ages 15 or older due to a mixture of violence, gross-out humor, and adult themes.