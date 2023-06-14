Secret Invasion's First Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Drop It To The Bottom Of The MCU Ranks

"Secret Invasion" is one of this year's most anticipated series, and expectations are high for the superhero adventure. That said, if early reviews are anything to go by, it won't go down in history as one of the most beloved properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time of this writing, it's Disney+'s lowest-rated MCU series to date, boasting a lukewarm 68 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the number has fluctuated between the high 50s and 60s since the reviews dropped, and it'll probably change again throughout the week.

The series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his allies as they attempt to thwart a group of shape-shifting Skrulls from taking over the world. The premise teases an exciting espionage thriller by way of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," but some critics have described the series as a slog. "For the most part, Secret Invasion is more dour and even dull than one might expect from its John le Carré/Graham Greene trappings," Dan Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Of course, audience and critic scores are divisive on Rotten Tomatoes at the best of times, so "Secret Invasion" might resonate with general viewers when it premieres on June 21. In the meantime, let's see what other critics are saying about the Disney+ series.