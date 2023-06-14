Secret Invasion's First Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Drop It To The Bottom Of The MCU Ranks
"Secret Invasion" is one of this year's most anticipated series, and expectations are high for the superhero adventure. That said, if early reviews are anything to go by, it won't go down in history as one of the most beloved properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time of this writing, it's Disney+'s lowest-rated MCU series to date, boasting a lukewarm 68 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the number has fluctuated between the high 50s and 60s since the reviews dropped, and it'll probably change again throughout the week.
The series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his allies as they attempt to thwart a group of shape-shifting Skrulls from taking over the world. The premise teases an exciting espionage thriller by way of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," but some critics have described the series as a slog. "For the most part, Secret Invasion is more dour and even dull than one might expect from its John le Carré/Graham Greene trappings," Dan Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote.
Of course, audience and critic scores are divisive on Rotten Tomatoes at the best of times, so "Secret Invasion" might resonate with general viewers when it premieres on June 21. In the meantime, let's see what other critics are saying about the Disney+ series.
Some critics believe Secret Invasion is dull, but others have praised the story's maturity
Marvel fans will be pleased to know that the "Secret Invasion" reviews aren't terrible, per se. However, the consensus is that the series lacks the pulse-pounding excitement of other shows and movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meghan O'Keefe of Decider is one critic who believes "Secret Invasion" pales compared to other MCU projects, noting that some fans might come out of it feeling disappointed. "The bar has been raised so high in terms of what genre fans should expect from streaming shows that Secret Invasion itself feels a little late. The scripts are flabby, the visuals uninspired."
Ed Power of The Telegraph expressed a similar opinion while implying that the MCU is experiencing a lull at the moment. Furthermore, the critic stated that Samuel L. Jackson fails to bring his trademark style to the proceedings. "Jackson used to bring a raffish pizzaz to even his darker parts. Here, he seems as fed up with the Marvel formula as a growing segment of the audience."
On the flip side, Empire Magazine's Richard Newby praised the series for eschewing typical superhero tropes in favor of sophisticated storytelling. "As one of the MCU's most mature projects to date, Secret Invasion is a riveting, tense drama that gifts its actors with weighty material and encourages its audience to look beyond the sheen of superheroism."