Secret Invasion's Viewership Numbers Signal Marvel Fans' Dwindling Interest

It seems as if Marvel fans are growing weary of the studio's endless slate of material, as the recent installment "Secret Invasion" has failed to capture a large audience. The latest release centers on Avengers founder Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he grapples with an increasing threat of undercover Skrull invaders. However, it appears that without any superheroes in the mix, viewers are tuning out as indicated by the new ratings data.

On Twitter, Samba TV revealed that the first episode of "Secret Invasion" accumulated 994,000 viewers, which is only slightly better than "Ms. Marvel's" disappointing premiere — as the source said, "#SecretInvasion is out! 994k US households tuned in to watch the first ep over its first five days, outpacing #MsMarvel's premiere to 775k US households. Black households over-indexed the most on the #Fury-led debut." The newest Disney+ series arrives after the crowd-pleasing space adventure "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," though these uninspired results could be a symptom of Marvel fatigue.

The series also sets the stage for a sequel to both "Captain Marvel" and "Ms. Marvel," with the aptly titled film "The Marvels" set to debut in November 2023. Although, if the blockbuster studio's plans to reach audiences fall short, they could be looking at another flop soon. As recent trends show, it'll take an enthralling detour to wrangle viewers back into the MCU's sprawling narrative.