The Ending Of Marvel's Secret Invasion Explained

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion"

Marvel's Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" kicks off with the shocking revelations that Skrulls have infiltrated world organizations and governments at the highest levels. Living up to its name, the series delivers a high-stakes spy war that primarily takes place in the shadows. And if viewers noticed that "Secret Invasion" has a much darker noir-thriller style than other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, that's because John Le Carré's spy stories were a huge inspiration.

One of the most exciting things about this series, though, is that it sees longtime MCU star Samuel L. Jackson takes the lead as Nick Fury in a deeply personal mission. The series reveals more about the inner workings of the former SHIELD boss and his mysterious personal life than ever before, including the fact that he's been married for years. This was thrilling for Jackson, who told Rotten Tomatoes TV he enjoyed peeling back the curtain of his character. "We're very used to seeing Nick at work or in the field ... but you never see Nick Fury take his house key out and open his door," he said.

This is the Nick Fury-led story we've all been waiting for, but it can get pretty complicated in parts — especially when the fate of the human race hangs in the balance — so stick with us as we break it all down. This is the ending of Marvel's "Secret Invasion" explained.