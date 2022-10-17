Harrison Ford Officially Joins The MCU As The New Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4

With "She-Hulk" wrapping up its season finale and Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in sight, it seems that a lot of new and familiar characters will be arriving very soon. The last episode of "She-Hulk" brought Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) back from space with another Hulk who appears to be his son from Marvel Comics, Skaar (Wil Deusner). This means that in general, we could have a lot of Hulk action from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce, and Skaar in the near future. Bruce's Hulk has been around since 2008, as one of the first characters to be introduced to the MCU along with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. However, as any avid Marvel fan knows, "The Incredible Hulk" featured Edward Norton as the original MCU Bruce.

Although "The Incredible Hulk" only performed modestly amongst critics and fans (via Rotten Tomatoes), and Norton was bumped out for Ruffalo in "The Avengers," it still introduced us to important characters close to The Hulk, including Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (William Hurt). Of course, Blonsky has now appeared in both "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "She-Hulk," and Ross was integral as the Secretary of State in "Captain America: Civil War," several "Avengers" films, and most recently "Black Widow."

Hurt passed away in March of this year, but it has been confirmed that Ross will show up again in the MCU with the legendary Harrison Ford taking his place.