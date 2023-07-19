Secret Invasion: What Is The Harvest & Why Was It Made?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

In a surprise to no one, Episode 5 of Marvel's "Secret Invasion" reveals just how dirty Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) hands can get. The former director of SHIELD has never had moral qualms before, almost a prerequisite for being a spy. But "Harvest" proves that not only is Fury involved with the Skrull invasion, but he also had a hand in causing it.

Though not intentional, Fury's attempts at subterfuge have made it possible for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) to gain as much power as he has. The spymaster says as much to Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) when he explains the origin of the Harvest. After the Battle of Earth at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," Fury instructs his network of spies to scrub the battlefield of superhero DNA. All the Avengers bleed that day, and Fury wants to ensure he has the samples. The only issue? His network of spies at the time included Gravik.

With the seed planted in his mind, Gravik naturally comes up with the idea of absorbing the abilities of superpowered individuals. Now he has the power to take over the planet and create a new Skrull paradise with no one powerful enough to stop him. But what the episode glosses over is Fury's idea for the theft in the first place.