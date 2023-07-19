Secret Invasion: What Is The Harvest & Why Was It Made?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"
In a surprise to no one, Episode 5 of Marvel's "Secret Invasion" reveals just how dirty Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) hands can get. The former director of SHIELD has never had moral qualms before, almost a prerequisite for being a spy. But "Harvest" proves that not only is Fury involved with the Skrull invasion, but he also had a hand in causing it.
Though not intentional, Fury's attempts at subterfuge have made it possible for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) to gain as much power as he has. The spymaster says as much to Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) when he explains the origin of the Harvest. After the Battle of Earth at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," Fury instructs his network of spies to scrub the battlefield of superhero DNA. All the Avengers bleed that day, and Fury wants to ensure he has the samples. The only issue? His network of spies at the time included Gravik.
With the seed planted in his mind, Gravik naturally comes up with the idea of absorbing the abilities of superpowered individuals. Now he has the power to take over the planet and create a new Skrull paradise with no one powerful enough to stop him. But what the episode glosses over is Fury's idea for the theft in the first place.
Fury is a fan of the contingency plan
As established in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Fury always has a plan, even if it sets Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) teeth on edge. Before anyone knows that Hydra has infiltrated the highest levels of SHIELD, Fury plans to use Project Insight to protect the world. Naturally, this backfires, and Hydra uses his weaponized Helicarriers to ensure anyone who opposes them will come to a swift end. This most likely influences his decision to mine Avengers DNA.
Even though Fury's attempt to prevent attacks from shadowy forces in "Winter Soldier" doesn't work out, it's a reminder that there is no surefire way to do this. He still needs a contingency plan in case things go sideways. Taking genetic material from Earth's Mightiest Heroes could mean that even if Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), or the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) die, there is a way to replicate their powers if needed. The next threat may be even bigger, and even though Fury has traded in SHIELD for SABER, he's always working an angle.
Unfortunately for him, the Harvest is just another example of a plan that goes bad. The more Fury tries to save the world, the more the real enemies get their hands on technology and weapons they should never have. It's because of Fury that Super Skrulls are becoming a threat, and even if he could clone the Avengers, it's likely too late for this battle.