The Ending Of Radio Flyer Explained

David Mickey Evans' script for "Radio Flyer" was a hot commodity in Hollywood in the late 1980s. The 1960s-set coming-of-age fable about a pair of boys who use the power of imagination to escape their violent stepfather was snapped up by Oscar winner Michael Douglas' production company for a record price, with Evans on board to both write and direct. By the time the film landed with a thud at the box office in February 1992, however, this Tinseltown Cinderella story had turned into a cautionary tale. The production was troubled from the very beginning: Evans was replaced as director partway through by Richard Donner, an entirely new cast was brought on, and a pair of modern-day scenes featuring Tom Hanks were shot and reshot at the last minute.

It seemed like no one, from critics to audiences to the studio's marketing team, could tell what the film was supposed to be. A poignant kids' adventure like "Hook" or "Home Alone," a domestic abuse drama like "Sleeping with the Enemy," or somehow both at once? The tonal mismatch is most glaring in its controversial ending, a literal flight of fancy that if taken literally is borderline offensive, and if taken figuratively is arguably even worse. Decades later, the film lives on in the confused memories of '90s kids who caught it piecemeal on cable TV, or perhaps were shown it by a well-meaning substitute teacher who was misled by the wholesome Americana artwork of its VHS cover. Let's take a look at the ending of "Radio Flyer."