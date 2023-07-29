Wonka: Why Hugh Grant Playing Oompa Loompa Angers Dwarf Actor

While "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage has lobbied against the stereotypical casting of people with dwarfism in movies, "Willow" series actor George Coppen is taking exception to how studios are seemingly bypassing actors of smaller statures.

Coppen, who played a Newlyn villager in the "Willow" sequel series on Disney+ in early 2023, told the BBC that he's upset Hugh Grant, who stands 5 feet 10 1/2 inches tall, is featured in the upcoming Warner Bros. film "Wonka" as an Oompa Loompa instead of a dwarf actor.

The actor told the BBC that he was initially concerned by how James Nesbitt — who is 5 feet 11 1/2 inches tall — was cast to play the dwarf character Bofur for all three films in director Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Hobbit." Now, with the casting of Grant as an Oompa Loompa in "Wonka," Coppen felt compelled to speak out.

"A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love," Coppen told the BBC. "A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

Coppen's criticism of Grant's casting in "Wonka" comes after the recent release of the film's first trailer. "They've enlarged his head, so his head looks bigger. [I thought,] ”What the hell have you done to him?'" Coppen told the broadcaster.