Disney's Snow White Live Action Remake Casting Is Infuriating Fans - Here's Why

The next backlash over Disney's live-action remakes has arrived, with complaints arising about the casting for "Snow White."

This all kicked off when British tabloid The Daily Mail published set photos of the dwarves and a stand-in for star Rachel Zegler, who's set to play the Disney princess. The tabloid went with this subtle, understated headline: "EXCLUSIVE: Snow White and the Seven... Politically-Correct Companions? First pictures of new live-action remake of Disney classic shows stand-in princess walking with diverse band of merry men and women after row over using dwarf actors."

Again, Zegler, who has faced an unfortunate backlash of her own after being cast as Snow White, is not in the photos, and there's no confirmation from Disney as to whether or not the actors pictured are also stand-ins or the actual dwarves. It also doesn't really matter, though, because the backlash The Daily Mail is attempting to start is nonsense anyway, considering that "Snow White" is a fairytale about a princess who makes friends with a merry gang of dwarves, eats a poisoned apple, and is woken by "true love's kiss." The stature of the actors involved is a non-issue, and if there's outrage outside of The Daily Mail's article, it's pretty ridiculous.