Willy Wonka And The Disturbing Past Of The Original Oompa Loompas Explained

The colorful Oompa Loompas from 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" are warmly remembered by fans over 50 years later. However, their purpose in the original 1964 Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was far more egregious.

In its original publication, the Oompa Loompas were described as a pygmy African tribe that Wonka imported from "the very deepest and darkest part of the African jungle where no white man had been before." The book was accepted at the time, with readers and publishers using the excuse of the story's Victorian-era overtones. It wouldn't take long for audiences to come to their senses. When crafting the 1971 film, the team took special note of groups such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who brought attention to the blatantly problematic depictions, resulting in the orange-skinned, green-haired interpretations we know today from the film.

The following years saw changes to the book as well. Following pushback from authors such as Eleanor Cameron in 1972, the Oompa Loompas were changed to being short hippies in the book's 1973 revised edition. Dahl acknowledged the criticism in a 1988 interview: "It didn't occur to me that my depiction of the Oompa-Loompas was racist, but it did occur to the NAACP and others.... After listening to the criticisms, I found myself sympathizing with them, which is why I revised the book." However, the Oompa Loompas weren't the only touchy subjects the film had to address.