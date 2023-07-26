Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Trailer Puts The Spotlight On A Killer New Cast

The first full trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 is finally here, and fans just got their biggest look yet at the show's new cast members.

Fans have been buzzing ever since it was revealed that Meryl Streep is joining the beloved Hulu comedy for its third outing (despite whether or not Streep getting involved is a great idea or not), and now we know that she'll play Loretta Durkin, an actress appearing in Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) clearly doomed play. See, at the end of Season 2, Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin) gather to celebrate the opening night of Oliver's return to Broadway, only for his leading actor, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) to drop dead on stage in front of a packed house.

The trailer shows off Streep as well as a few more highly anticipated additions to the cast, including a former "Grey's Anatomy" heartthrob and a scene stealer from projects like "Emily in Paris" and "Beef." Here's what fans got to see in the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 trailer.