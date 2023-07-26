Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Trailer Puts The Spotlight On A Killer New Cast
The first full trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 is finally here, and fans just got their biggest look yet at the show's new cast members.
Fans have been buzzing ever since it was revealed that Meryl Streep is joining the beloved Hulu comedy for its third outing (despite whether or not Streep getting involved is a great idea or not), and now we know that she'll play Loretta Durkin, an actress appearing in Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) clearly doomed play. See, at the end of Season 2, Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin) gather to celebrate the opening night of Oliver's return to Broadway, only for his leading actor, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) to drop dead on stage in front of a packed house.
The trailer shows off Streep as well as a few more highly anticipated additions to the cast, including a former "Grey's Anatomy" heartthrob and a scene stealer from projects like "Emily in Paris" and "Beef." Here's what fans got to see in the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 trailer.
Chaos is afoot once again in the Only Murders Season 3 trailer
The Season 3 trailer sees Mabel, Oliver, and Charles teaming up once again to solve a murder, trying to figure out who would want Ben dead. One option is Streep's Loretta, mostly because it's a terrible actress (which is a perfect spin on Streep's casting) and Ben wanted her to get fired before the show even opened. There's also Kimber, played by musical theater star turned TV staple Ashley Park, described as a "TikTok addicted starlet" who could have used the death of a major star as an inspired, viral moment.
The trailer also introduces Jesse Williams' character, Tobert, as he lurks in a dark hallway behind Mabel — and it definitely seems like he could be a love interest for her going forward as well as a potential suspect. He'll also divide up the trio, as we see him working on his own investigation into Ben's death alongside Mabel. Tina Fey is back as Cinda Canning, host of the in-universe podcast "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma," and in a nice reveal for fans of "The Producers," Matthew Broderick, who starred in the original musical alongside "Only Murders" co-star Nathan Lane, pops up in a role that hasn't yet been revealed.
"Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 premieres on Hulu on August 8, 2023.