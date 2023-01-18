Why Adding Meryl Streep To Only Murders In The Building Is A Bad Idea, Actually

The biggest issue with Streep in "Big Little Lies," though, actually went beyond her admittedly hammy performance. It's the fact that she's Meryl Streep. Be honest: if her character name didn't appear in this article, would you remember it, or do you still just think of her turn on that series as "that time Meryl Streep did a really big scream on 'Big Little Lies?'" Yeah. Exactly. She's a larger-than-life performer, and episodic storytelling might not be able to contain her outsized talents.

"Only Murders in the Building" had an insanely successful first season, and though the second was definitely fun, it could certainly be argued that it tried just a little too hard to retrace the first season's hallowed steps. That's why adding a scene-stealer like Streep could turn out to be an absolute disaster. The comedic success of "Only Murders," it could also be argued, rests entirely on the collective shoulders of Gomez, Short, and Martin, and the reason that trio works especially well is that Short and Martin, two industry veterans, frequently cede the floor as generous scene partners with the much-younger Gomez. (That's not to say that Gomez isn't an industry veteran at her young age; she is, but she also wasn't even alive yet when her co-stars appeared in "Father of the Bride.")

Streep is just too large of a performer; she could fail to really inhabit the character like she did in "Big Little Lies" or fully overtake not just the main trio, but also the truly excellent group of character actors flanking them. Streep hasn't really appeared in many TV shows — mostly sticking to animated appearances in "The Simpsons" besides "Big Little Lies" and her (admittedly great) turn in the "Angels in America" limited series — and maybe that's why.