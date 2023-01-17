Absolute Legend Meryl Streep Joins The Already Star-Studded Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Cast

"Only Murders in the Building" has arguably become one of Hulu's flagship shows during its first two seasons. The murder mystery comedy has consistently pulled in strong viewership, with its second season even entering the top 10 on the Nielsen streaming charts with a solid 391 viewing minutes for the series (per Variety). Beyond that, though, "Only Murders in the Building" features a stacked cast of A-caliber actors, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez rounding out the leads.

The show has also made a name for itself in bringing in surprising guest stars of notable renown. With names like Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and even Sting himself, part of the appeal is trying to figure out just who the show will bring in next. One of the biggest movie stars working today, Paul Rudd, appeared at the end of Season 2 and he will be prominently featured in the show's forthcoming third season. But the big names don't stop there, as legendary actress Meryl Streep is making her way to the Arconia.